Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Crime News
Top Stories
Virus in New York: Ads to inform about troubling syndrome
Top Stories
New refugees struggle to find footing during pandemic
Joint Base Charleston to conduct flyovers to salute healthcare workers, first responders on Friday
North Charleston City Hall transitioning to new operations on Wednesday with strict guidelines in place
Video
Clemson’s 2018 title team recognized for academic feat
Coronavirus
Latest coronavirus news
County-by-county cases
Community Resource Guide
Open for Business
Highlight a local hero
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Traffic
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Stay at Home STEM
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Backyard Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Japan 2020
Investigators
Living Local
Features
Senior Sendoff
Way Back Wednesday
Cool School
2 Your Roots
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 Midday
Pets on 2: Dorchester Paws – Gunner
Pets on 2
by:
Tim Renaud
Posted:
May 13, 2020 / 11:47 AM EDT
/
Updated:
May 13, 2020 / 11:47 AM EDT
Click for latest news and information
Upload your senior photo!
News 2: Backyard Sports
TRENDING HEADLINES
Dr. Fauci praises South Carolina’s reopening process, warns other states about reopening too quickly
Video
Folly Beach to end access restrictions Friday
Video
VIDEO: NCPD releases dashcam video after suspect attempts to run officers over, leads them in pursuit
Video
Driver dies after crashing into Santee Food and Grocery on Highway 45
Video
Joint Base Charleston to conduct flyovers to salute healthcare workers, first responders on Friday
Churches, close contact services and athletic facilities to reopen with restrictions in place
Video
Call Collett: Couple buys $285k house that turns out to be worthless
Video