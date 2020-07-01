Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Crime News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Puerto Rico board approves $10B budget as resignations loom
Top Stories
Charleston Animal Society provides pets safety tips for the 4th of July
Video
Watching Sun Belt spikes, other states back off on reopening
Remembering the slave who joined Jefferson in Philadelphia
Little evidence that protests spread coronavirus in US
Coronavirus
Latest coronavirus news
County-by-county cases
Community Resource Guide
Highlight a local hero
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Stay at Home STEM
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Backyard Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Japan 2020
Investigators
Living Local
Features
Clear the Shelters
Way Back Wednesday
Cool School
2 Your Roots
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Pets on 2: Dorchester Paws – Luci
Pets on 2
by:
Tim Renaud
Posted:
Jul 1, 2020 / 12:14 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 1, 2020 / 12:14 PM EDT
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
Coast Guard: Tow truck driver knocked off Don Holt Bridge while responding to crash, crews searching water
Video
Family of Elijah Weatherspoon calls for transparency in investigation
Charleston PD issues warrants for suspect who vandalized Charleston 9 Memorial
Video
18-year-old wrongfully arrested by NCPD finally reaches settlement with the city
Video
TRAFFIC: Hwy 17 lanes reopen after early morning fatal crash
Video
Only on 2: Woman who found missing teen’s body speaks out
Video
Mask mandates continue throughout the Lowcountry
Video