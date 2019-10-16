Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
California earthquake alerts to become available statewide
Top Stories
Farmers blame Trump for biofuels rule they view as betrayal
Lowcountry mother raises concern over dangerous school bus stop
Iowa man finds 5 inches of animal blood flooding basement
CofC to remain on normal operating schedule regardless of several mumps cases
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Eye on the Storm
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Blitz On 2
SEC Football
The Big Game
Black & Blue Huddle
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Pro Football Challenge
Investigators
Latest Investigations
Reality Check
Restaurant Report Card
Scam Alert
Call Collett
Contact Call Collett
Contact The Investigators
Living Local
Features
Haunted History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Toys for Tots
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Good Question
Pets on 2
Contests
Clear the Shelters
The Mel Robbins Show
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Watch Live
About Us
Contact Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
LIVE NOW /
Click here to watch our livestream of NEWS 2 at 5:00PM
Pets on 2: Dorchester Paws – Steven
Pets on 2
by:
Tim Renaud
Posted:
Oct 16, 2019 / 03:54 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 16, 2019 / 03:54 PM EDT
Steven is available now at Dorchester Paws.
TRENDING HEADLINES
Watch Live
Hundreds, including 2 SC men, charged in takedown of largest Darknet child porn site
Report: Man arrested for stalking ex-girlfriend at James Island home
Charleston man pleads guilty to killing police informant on Charleston’s Eastside
Multi-state murder suspect from SC arrested in FL, claims he’s killed up to 8 people
The new North Charleston Athletic Center will officially open to the public on Wednesday
News