CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Meet Dottie – she is one of four puppies found in Orangeburg. The animal shelters there were over-crowded, so all four came to stay at Pet Helpers on Folly Road.

As of now, Dottie is the only puppy left to be claimed.

She is a 3-month-old lab mix who is very playful and gets along with other dogs.