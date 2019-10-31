Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
2 new California fires burn homes, send residents fleeing
Top Stories
TSA finds gun-shaped toilet paper roller in bag at airport
Labrador sworn in at state’s attorney’s office in Chicago
AP-NORC Poll: Trump approval steady as impeachment rages
Thunderstorms could spell trouble for Lowcountry Trick-or-Treaters
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Eye on the Storm
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Blitz On 2
SEC Football
The Big Game
Black & Blue Huddle
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Pro Football Challenge
Investigators
Latest Investigations
Reality Check
Restaurant Report Card
Scam Alert
Call Collett
Contact Call Collett
Contact The Investigators
Living Local
Features
Haunted History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Toys for Tots
CMA Awards
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Good Question
Pets on 2
Contests
The Mel Robbins Show
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
House votes on the impeachment inquiry resolution
Pets on 2: Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary – Franklin
Pets on 2
by:
Tim Renaud
Posted:
Oct 31, 2019 / 11:53 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 31, 2019 / 11:53 AM EDT
TRENDING HEADLINES
News 2 Live Event
State charges dropped against man who killed 2 employees during Conway bank robbery
NCFD: Crews battle large fire at bar on Ashley Phosphate Road; part of roof collapses
Woman airlifted to Trident Hospital after bullet pierces wall, strikes her in torso
Watch Live
News
Lowcountry trick-or-treat times and Halloween safety
Community Calendar