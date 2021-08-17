Pets on 2: Meet Albert – Charleston Animal Society

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) -- About 12% of people who were diagnosed with COVID-19 in South Carolina in July were fully vaccinated, according to information released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday.

There were 276 breakthrough hospitalizations and/or deaths, 270 breakthrough hospitalizations and 45 breakthrough deaths, according to provisional data, as of August 4. Vaccine breakthrough cases can be in more than one category, which means that the number of breakthrough hospitalizations added to the number of deaths may not equal each other, according to the health agency.