CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Municipal elections will take place across the Lowcountry on Tuesday. Voters will head to the polls and cast their ballots, deciding who they want to lead them in several mayoral and council races.

While most of these elections are considered small in scale, they carry a lot of weight in determining what happens around you and how it will affect daily life – from what projects your tax money will fund to what ordinances are put into place, and how critical infrastructure is maintained.