Pets on 2: Meet Emma – Berkeley Animal Center

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - Lowcountry students are just two weeks away from the start of the 2021-2022 school year and Charleston County School District Leaders are reviewing and changing protocols for the Safe Return plan based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), and medical professionals in the area.

These adaptations and changes come as a surge in COVID-19 cases, believed to be the Delta variant, are making their way into American homes.