Pets on 2: Meet Molly – Charleston Animal Society

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) -- A Surfside Beach restaurant was ordered to pay more than $75,000 in back wages to workers after the U.S. Department of Labor found the restaurant required the employees to share their tips.

Sarku Hibachi Grill & Buffet, located on Highway 17 Business, ordered 10 employees to share tips with the owner and manager, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The restaurant was required to return shared tips to employees and pay the difference between the hourly wage and minimum wage.