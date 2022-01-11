Pets on 2: Meet Nash – Charleston Animal Society

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Drivers in the area of I-26 near the Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. Terminal-Port Access Road should plan for single-lane closures happening Thursday evening.

The lane closures will happen on the outer lanes of I-26 eastbound and westbound, between mile markers 217 and 219, beginning at 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. the next morning.