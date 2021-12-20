Pets on 2: Meet Poppy – Berkeley Animal Center

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A prosecutor told jurors on Monday that the suburban Minneapolis police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright made a “blunder of epic proportions” and did not have “a license to kill.”

Prosecutor Erin Eldridge said during closing arguments in Kim Potter's manslaughter trial that Wright's death was "entirely preventable. Totally avoidable.”