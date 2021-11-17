Pets on 2: Meet Sergeant – Dorchester Paws

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) - South Carolina’s lead health agency on Wednesday announced the state’s first flu-related death of the 2021 season.

"Sadly, an individual from the Upstate region has died from complications due to the flu, our first confirmed influenza-associated death of the season,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist and DHEC’s Director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control. “As we continue to respond to the worst public health crisis in 100 years, it’s important that we all remain as healthy as possible. One key step we can take is getting our flu shots.”