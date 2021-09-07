Pets on 2: Meet Snoops – Charleston Animal Society

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) - A Purple Heart recipient from Greer has been chosen to be one of the nation’s 2021 Purple Heart Patriot Project honorees. Staff Sergeant (SSG) Jason Livingston will represent his fellow Purple Heart heroes as South Carolina’s representative at a tribute to America’s combat wounded.

The Purple Heart Patriot Project is a program of the National Purple Heart Honor Mission. The all-expenses-paid trip includes visits to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, historic Washington’s Headquarters and a tour of the newly renovated National Purple Heart Hall of Honor.