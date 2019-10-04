Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
The Latest: Farewell for NYC officer killed by friendly fire
Top Stories
Mildew affecting crops like watermelon and pumpkins across the Lowcountry
Trump administration says plan would restore ethanol demand
Dorchester County judge sentences man to 20 years in prison for kidnapping
Payouts for Vegas victims a ‘cold, mathematical calculation’
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Eye on the Storm
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Blitz On 2
SEC Football
The Big Game
Black & Blue Huddle
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Pro Football Challenge
Investigators
Latest Investigations
Reality Check
Restaurant Report Card
Scam Alert
Call Collett
Contact Call Collett
Contact The Investigators
Living Local
Features
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Haunted History
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Good Question
Pets on 2
Contests
Clear the Shelters
The Mel Robbins Show
Watch Live
About Us
Contact Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Pets on 2: Pet Helpers – Abby
Pets on 2
by:
Tim Renaud
Posted:
Oct 4, 2019 / 12:00 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 4, 2019 / 12:00 PM EDT
Abby is available for adoption right now at Pet Helpers.
TRENDING HEADLINES
Report: Dairy Queen employees began fighting while on-duty deputy ate dinner
Storm Team 2
Stono Bridge reopens to traffic; Charleston police find body in the marsh after search
Officials: Criminal activity leads to shutdown of SC hotel
The will to survive: College student survives a traumatic brain injury with help from local doctors
Second fire breaks out at Goose Creek apartment complex, burns 2 unoccupied units
News