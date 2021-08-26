Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
The Murdaugh Investigation
Coronavirus
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation and World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
BestReviews
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment News
Crime News
Top Stories
Drop the chalk: Michigan motorist wins appeal over tickets
Virus surge breaks hospital records amid rising toll on kids
Official: Several US Marines killed in Kabul airport attack
The Rock: Panthers new headquarters takes shape in Rock Hill
Gallery
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Count
Weather Alerts
Weather 101
Download the weather app
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Blitz On 2
Carolina Panthers
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
Tokyo 2020
Investigators
Contact The Investigators
Features
Hunger Action Month
Clear the Shelters
News 2 Podcasts
Pets on 2
2 Your Health
Traffic
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
A Moment of Science
Up 2 You
Newsfeed Now
Cool School
Contests
Watch Live
Watch live newscasts
Watch live events
Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WCBD
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Email newsletter signup
Work for Us
Meet The Team
WCBD Mobile Apps
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Pets on 2: Pet Helpers – Emma Frost
Pets on 2
by:
Tim Renaud
Posted:
Aug 26, 2021 / 11:59 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 26, 2021 / 11:59 AM EDT
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
DOWNLOAD THE APP!
Join our daily newsletter!
Click for latest news and information
2021 Hurricane Ready Guide
TRENDING HEADLINES
Berkeley County deputies capture ‘Flea Market Bandits’ thanks to public assistance
Official: Several US Marines killed in Kabul airport attack
Mount Pleasant teen arrested on 13 counts of child exploitation
LISTEN: FAA shares disturbing audio from actual in-flight incidents to highlight uptick in unruly behavior
Protesters, employees rally at Prisma Health after speculation of future vaccine mandate
Video
US military members, Afghans killed in suicide bombings outside Kabul airport
Live
Mother upset, says United Airlines left 11-year-old unaccompanied at CLT airport
Video
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP