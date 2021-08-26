Pets on 2: Pet Helpers – Emma Frost

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An explosion went off Thursday outside Kabul's airport, where thousands of people have flocked as they try to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Western nations had warned of a possible attack there in the waning days of a massive airlift.

The Pentagon confirmed the blast, with no immediate word on casualties. Suspicion for any attack targeting the crowds would likely fall on the Islamic State group and not the Taliban, who have been deployed at the airport’s gates trying to control the mass of people.