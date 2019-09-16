Pets on 2: Sweet Gelato and his brothers are looking for a happy home

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – How can you say no to a sweet puppy face like this?

Gelato and his siblings came into the Berkeley Animal Center just days before Hurricane Dorian.

They were about eight weeks old and feral.

These sweet puppies illustrate just how important fosters are in getting our animals adopted. These puppies needed a lot of socialization and love in order to realize that humans are good.

Thanks to dedicated fosters these puppies are ready for their forever homes.

Not in the market for a puppy? Stop by Berkeley Animal Center this Saturday, September 21st to see their adoptable animals from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Other ways to help: The shelter is in need of dye-free adult dog food, Dawn dish soap, laundry detergent and bleach.