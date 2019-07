CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Meet Muffy: This sweet and loving pup would make a wonderful companion for anyone.

Muffy is 12-years-old but certainly does not act like it. She was an owner surrender but has not been at the animal shelter for long.

While she is blind in one eye, it does not hinder her in any way. She is very healthy and has not had any issues since being at the shelter.

Can you give this sweetheart a second chance at a loving home? She available right now at Hallie Hill.