Pets on 2: Sweet Violet is ready for a loving home

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Say hello to sweet Violet! She is a beagle mix estimated to be between 5-7 years old.

This amazing girl came to the Berkeley Animal Center heartworm positive with Demadex and skin infections. But thanks to her incredibly dedicated foster home, Violet’s skin is healed and thanks to another non-profit (The Heartworm Project), Her heartworms have been treated and she is now heartworm free!

Violet is kid, cat and dog-friendly and is mostly housebroken. She is also crate trained.

Violet seems to especially love men and snuggles with her foster dad every chance she gets.