LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- What started as a “random acts of kindness” activity for Toni Graziani’s third-grade class quickly turned into a schoolwide project to surprise residents of four Lowcountry nursing homes with Valentine’s Day cards.

With the help of 16 classes and more than 250 students, Graziani collected a total of nearly 300 cards to deliver to Lake Moultrie Health and Rehab in St. Stephens, PruittHealth in Moncks Corner, TerraBella in Summerville, and the Presbyterian Home in Summerville.

Credit: Toni Graziani

Graziani said her students were involved with the idea from the start and excited to spread Valentine’s cheer.

“Some of them got really into it,” she said. “They wrote their own cards and they were all very personal and original.”