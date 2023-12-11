CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This week on 2 The Point, we are recapping the fourth Republican Presidential Debate as four candidates took to the stage in Alabama in hopes of gaining ground on front runner, Former President Donald Trump. Former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford was at the debate and stopped by the studio to breakdown what he saw from the candidates.

Plus, News 2 sits down with U-S Senator Tim Scott to discuss what’s next after he dropped out of the 2024 Presidential race last month. Hear what’s next for South Carolina’s Junior Senator and whether or not he plans to run for the White House again.

The war between Israel and Hamas has reached the two month mark as fighting and tensions intensify following the release of some hostages. We have a report from the frontlines in Gaza.

And South Carolina Senator and Democratic Minority Leader in the Senate, Brad Hutto stops by the studio to talk about the democratic agenda and priorities heading into January’s legislative session.

These stories plus the top political headlines on this week’s episode of 2 The Point.