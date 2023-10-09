CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This week on 2 The Point, we are following the latest from Washington D.C. as the House of Representatives is searching for a new Speaker of the House after Kevin McCarthy was ousted as Speaker. Lowcountry Congresswoman Nancy Mace is reacting to the vote.

Plus, South Carolina lawmakers are calling for investigations in the Charleston County School District Board of Trustees placing Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien on paid administrative leave.

And local Mayoral races are taking shape as candidates vying to lead both the City of Charleston and North Charleston meet each other in debates.

Guests on the show this week include former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford, South Carolina State House Representative Lee Hewitt and U.S. Representative Nancy Mace.