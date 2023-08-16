CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Democrats are hitting the road to spread a message of economic progress one year after the Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law.

The major piece of economic legislation was touted as “the largest investment in clean energy and climate action ever.” It contains policies to address climate change, create jobs, and lower healthcare costs, including the cost of prescription drugs.

And while many economists say the law likely had little direct impact on cooling prices — the inflation rate dropped from 9% to 3.2% — congressional Democrats are encouraging the public to focus on its tangible benefits.

“It all depends on what you want to emphasize as to whether or not it’s working,” Congressman Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) said. “If you’re talking to a family that’s got children that need the Affordable Care Act, what we did in the Inflation Reduction Act was to make it much more affordable for families to get health insurance. If you’re talking to a senior citizen that’s been having to take insulin shots — paying $800, $900 a month for an insulin bill. To cap insulin at $25, $35 per month, that is a significant reduction. All the experts are now saying that food prices have gone down, wages have gone up.”

President Biden himself has even shifted his message to highlight the law’s specific provisions, rather than its direct impact on inflation.

“I wish I hadn’t called it that because it has less to do with reducing inflation than it has to do with providing alternatives that generate economic growth,” Biden said last week at a fundraiser in Utah. He also added that he still believes that with the law “we’re literally reducing the cost of people being able to meet their basic needs.”

Both Biden and Clyburn’s comments highlight an ongoing problem within the administration which some say has failed to adequately educate the public on the benefits of the policies it creates.

A recent poll by Winthrop University found that more than half of South Carolinians believe the economy is worse now than it was a year ago.

Clyburn disagrees, noting how other policies like the Rescue Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law have created jobs and spurred economic growth throughout the state.

“I look at the Biden administration in a holistic way,” he said. “If the Inflation Reduction Act was the only thing that we were doing, I might agree, but if you look at the Rescue Act, which opened schools back up and got businesses back up and running, if you look at the infrastructure bill… How can you look at all of that and say nothing is happening?”

That idea is rooted in what has now been called ‘Bidenomics,’ the president’s “vision for growing the economy from the middle out and the bottom up, not the top down” which he highlighted in a recent visit to West Columbia, S.C.

“He [Biden] makes it very clear that he is the president for all the people, not just the wealthy and well-to-do, but those people in the middle,” Clyburn said. “He says he wants to build an economy from the bottom up and the middle out and what he’s done for middle-income Americans, for low-income Americans, is nothing short of phenomenal in the last two and a half years.”

However, Republican lawmakers counter that Biden’s initiatives are still not doing enough to help struggling families.

“By “Bidenomics,” does he mean the high costs that have resulted from reckless government spending?” Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.) wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) last month. “The president is delusional if he thinks the economy in Joe Biden’s America has done anything to improve the standard of living for South Carolinians trying to afford gas and groceries.”

Top officials in the Biden administration will spend the next weeks touting the law’s achievements across the country, including Clyburn who is expected to travel to Massachusetts and Ohio.

“I’m carrying this message everywhere I go,” Clyburn said.