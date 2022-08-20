Photo: Joe Cunningham and Tally Parham Casey (Provided by Joe Cunningham for Governor)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s Democratic candidate for Governor, Joe Cunningham, will hold a rally Monday at Tradesmen Brewing Company in Charleston.

Joe Cunningham and Tally Casey have announced their first “Rally with Joe and Tally” event.

“We’ll share our vision for a better South Carolina with more freedoms, safer communities, and lower taxes,” Cunningham said on Twitter.

The gubernatorial candidate announced Tally Parham Casey as his running mate on August 1. This is the second gubernatorial election cycle in which the contenders for South Carolina’s top two executive offices run on the same ticket.

Cunningham’s office announced Deon Tedder and Dr. Annie Andrews as guest speakers at the rally.

Tedder is an SC House Representative for District 109. Dr. Andrews is the democratic nominee for South Carolina’s First Congressional District.

The campaign event will take place on August 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.