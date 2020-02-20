Democratic Debate: Live blog

LAS VEGAS, N.V. (WCBD) – The ninth Democratic Debate is underway in Las Vegas, just days before the Nevada caucuses.

Here are some key items to look out for as the night goes on:

1.) Michael Bloomberg makes his debut: despite not being on the ticket in Nevada, former New York City Mayor, Michael Bloomberg, will be on the debate stage for the first time. Although his staff says he has been practicing, his debate skills are likely far more rusty than the other five candidates. All eyes will be on how he handles questions and criticisms regarding his support for controversial policies, like “stop and frisk”, and allegations of sexist behavior.

2.) Redemption from Iowa/New Hampshire: after less than ideal results for Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren, they will be focused on revitalizing their bases and reassuring voters of their viability as candidates.

3.) Diversifying: All of the candidates are working to develop a diverse coalition of support. How more moderate candidates, like Klobuchar and Buttigieg, appeal to the diverse population of Nevada, will be indicative of their strategies moving into our own S.C. Primary next week.

4.) No Tom Steyer: Steyer failed to meet the qualifications to participate in the Nevada debate. How will his absence impact the dynamic on stage?

WARREN: (on Bloomberg) “Democrats are not going to win if we have a nominee who has a history of hiding his tax returns, of harassing women, and of supporting racist policies like stop and frisk.” “Democrats take a huge risk if we just substitute one billionaire for another.”

Klobuchar: “We need something different than Donald Trump, I don’t think you look at Trump and say ‘we need someone richer in the White House'”

Bloomberg: “There are two questions: Who can beat Donald Trump? Who can get things done in the White House?”