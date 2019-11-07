Former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford passes out fake trillion dollar bills to bring attention to record setting deficit

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WCBD) – Former South Carolina Governor and Republican Presidential candidate Mark Sanford passed out $1 trillion “bills” to voters on the campaign trail to bring attention to the country’s record-breaking $23 trillion deficit, rapidly rising debt, and out-of-control government spending.

Sanford’s one trillion dollar “bills” are meant to serve as an engagement tool to get voters talking and thinking about where the nation is going.

“Never before in our country’s history have we run trillion dollar deficits in peacetime, much less in good economic times….These staggering numbers are leading us to the most predictable financial crisis in history, and when the crisis comes it will disrupt and ruin lives. Equally disturbing is that no one on the Presidential campaign trail is talking about it.” Mark Sanford, Republican Presidential candidate

The “bills” also have a “22” on it representing the country’s $22 trillion deficit, just a day after the fake bills were printed, the national debt became $23 trillion.

“Washington hands out money all the time, spending is out-of-control and our government is playing with money they don’t have. In three years we will spend more on interest to service the national debt than on our national defense. In just one year we will spend more on interest than on all programs benefiting children.” Mark Sanford, Republican Presidential candidate