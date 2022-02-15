Gov. McMaster and Republican House leaders push for income tax cut

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Governor Henry McMaster is calling on members of the state legislature to lower income taxes for South Carolinians.

Gov. McMaster was joined by state House representatives and members of the S.C. Republican Caucus on Tuesday to announce an income tax cut proposal that would expedite his previous proposal by two years.

Under the new proposal, the tax rate for the 4%, 5%, and 6% brackets would immediately lower to 3% and the 7% bracket would lower to 6.5%.

South Carolina’s top income tax rate of 7% is the highest in the Southeast and the 12th highest in the nation.

Proposed Tax Bracket 0.00% $0 to $3,200 3.00% $3,200 to $16,040 6.50% Over $16,040

“This is a pay rise for everyone who is working for a living,” Gov. McMaster said. “This tax cut will start an avalanche of change and prosperity, unlike anything we have seen and add one more reason for South Carolina to have great success in the future.”

In his Executive Budget request laid out earlier this year, Gov. McMaster proposed a 1% rate reduction over five for all income tax brackets over a five-year period, starting with an immediate $177 million cut.

According to WalletHub, South Carolinians had an individual income tax burden of 1.99% in 2021. Tax burden, in this case, refers to the proportion of total personal income that residents pay in income taxes.

“It is a basic Republican principle that we keep taxes low and I believe when there is a surplus of money flowing into our coffers it needs to be returned to the taxpayer,” S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas said. “We are in a unique situation this year where we have the opportunity to provide tax relief to every South Carolinian while still maintaining the economic success we have experienced in the past.”