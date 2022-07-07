COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will be in the Palmetto State later this month to speak at the South Carolina Republican Party’s annual fundraising gala.

The 55th annual Silver Elephant Gala will be held on July 29 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

A longtime California congressman, McCarthy is poised to replace Rep. Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House should Republicans win a majority in the upcoming November election.

“Leader Kevin McCarthy is an aggressive advocate for our Party and our conservative candidates,” SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick said. “We can’t wait to welcome him to the Palmetto State, rally behind our shared principles, and get ready to beat Democrats and retire Nancy Pelosi this November.”

The longest-standing Republican event in the state, the Silver Elephant Gala is exclusively attended by members of the SCGOP Elephant Club.