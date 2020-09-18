INTERVIEW: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy visits the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- One of the top ranking Republicans in Congress, Representative Kevin McCarthy was able to make a visit to the Lowcountry.

News 2 was able to speak with him about what he believes should be prioritized in America at this moment. McCarthy says “defeat the virus and make America healthy” is at the top of the list.

More specifically, he thinks that finding a safe and affordable vaccine and increasing rapid testing are of utmost importance.

Moving forward past the COVID-19 Pandemic, he says the Republican Party has a plan to rebuild the economy “bigger than ever before.”

After taking a 6-week vacation, Democrats hunkered down for serious work this week by…*checks notes*…renaming 15 post offices. https://t.co/PXFkJ2A72v — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) September 17, 2020 Rep. McCarthy’s 9/17 press conference

McCarthy, a former small business owner, is in full support of a recently introduced bill that would give America’s 30M small businesses the opportunity to apply for a 2nd PPP loan.

“Look, I owned my first small business, a deli, when I was 20 years old. Going through this pandemic would almost be impossible to survive. Fortunately we have the PPP program,” says McCarthy.

Another big concern for McCarthy and Republican Congressional Nominee Nancy Mace is pushing for safer communities with police reform. Specifically, a $1.75 billion plan to have better police training, community policing, and 500,000 new body cameras,” says McCarthy.

“We have the choice of safety and security vs. anarchy. We cannot let these people who want to be violent here in the City of Charleston,” says Mace.

With election season right around the corner, McCarthy says that the Republican Party can “Restore, Rebuild and Renew” the country.

“We can change all that come November. We can help small businesses. We can let you keep more of what you earn. We can rebuild the economy stronger than ever. We’ve done it before and we’ll do it again,” he says.