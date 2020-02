CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Republican Party (CCRP) has selected a new Party Chair.

According to the CCRP, Maurice Washington will serve as the new chairman.

Washington is a Charleston native and S.C. State University alum.

Previously, Washington has served in local government and run for Mayor.

The CCRP says that Washington is “prepared to fight a battle of ideas and values, and we will win.”