1  of  2
Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Vice President Mike Pence to deliver remarks at The Citadel’s Patriot Dinner in Charleston Watch our livestream of News 2 at 6:00PM

News 2 Exclusive: One on one with VP Mike Pence

Local Politics-

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Vice President Mike Pence was in the Lowcountry on Thursday.

Pence spoke to the Citadel Corps of Cadets, praising them for their “honor, duty, and respect…the hallmarks of every graduate of the Citadel.”

News 2’s Brad Franko got an exclusive interview with Pence following his speech to the Corps of Cadets.

Pence will then make his way to the Republican Society Patriot Dinner, where he will be awarded the Nathan Hale Patriot Award.

Pence is expected to give remarks at the dinner as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING HEADLINES