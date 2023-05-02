CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A United States Coast Guard veteran and Lowcountry democrat announced on Tuesday that he will run for South Carolina’s First Congressional District, hoping to unseat incumbent republican Nancy Mace.

Attorney Mac Deford said that he wants to ensure the needs of the Lowcountry are put first, something he feels Mace has failed to do.

Deford’s campaign website said that he will “champion practical solutions that bring us together, enhance the security of our communities, and ensure a brighter future for our children.”

He plans to focus on issues like equal access to education and affordable healthcare, women’s rights, gun reform, combatting climate change, protecting democracy, and restoring civility in government.

With a background serving as an attorney for local governments, such as the Town of Mount Pleasant and Hilton Head Island, Deford said that he has a proven track record of effectively developing and implementing policies that work.

Deford said he will use his experience in the military and in local governments to prioritize the needs of the people that he serves.

Deford is the second democrat to enter the race for SC-01, joining Michael Moore. Republican Austin Anderson has announced his candidacy as well.