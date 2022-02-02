Mace introduces amendment to stop return of pandas to China

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD)- S.C. Congresswoman Nancy Mace introduced an amendment that would prevent pandas born in the U.S. from being returned to China.

“It’s high time the United States said ‘no’ to the Chinese Communist Party and its international propaganda campaign,” Mace said in a statement. “Pandas born in the United States deserve to stay in our country.”

Mace plans to include the amendment with the America COMPETES Act, a law that aims to increase the competitiveness of the United States through innovation investment.

China currently loans giant pandas to foreign countries in exchange for $500,000 per panda and the foreign country must agree to return the panda back to China.

“For decades, China has tried to soften the image of the Chinese Communist government by ‘loaning’ pandas to zoos around the world.” Mace said. “Whether born in the U.S. or in another country, pandas are considered the property of the Chinese government and must eventually return to China.”

As of May 2019, China had loaned giant pandas to 22 zoos in 18 countries. There are only 3 zoos in the United States that loaned giant pandas— the National Zoo, Zoo Atlanta, and the Memphis Zoo.

Mace also cited China’s human rights record as a reason for the move.

“The Chinese Communist Party is also an oppressive and odious regime, responsible for disasters ranging from the massacre at Tiananmen square, to the COVID-19 fiasco from the Wuhan lab and the ongoing genocide against the Uyghurs,” Mace said.

There are approximately 1,864 giant pandas left in the wild and their population status is listed as ‘vulnerable’ by the World Wildlife Fund.