Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) speaks to reporters as she arrives for the House Republican Leadership Elections on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD)- Rep. Nancy Mace has been selected to serve as the chairwoman of the Oversight Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Informational Technology, and Government Innovation in the 118th Congress, her office announced Wednesday.

“Securing our nation’s data, protecting our cyber infrastructure, and studying emerging technologies of the future like artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and blockchain integrations is more important today than ever,” Rep Mace said in a statement. “We have the opportunity to really dig in and get to work on these issues under Chairman James Comer’s leadership.”

The subcommittee falls under the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability which focuses on the effectiveness and efficiency of the federal government and its agencies and holds those entities accountable.

Oversight Committee chairman Rep. Comer (R-Ky.) commented on Mace’s selection, saying:

“Republicans are ready to get to work investigating threats to cybersecurity, strengthening federal cybersecurity, and conducting oversight of information technology that our government relies on every day to deliver services, safeguard information, and protect our nation. With Chairwoman Nancy Mace’s leadership on the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation, we will conduct robust oversight and identify solutions to modernize our government’s cyber infrastructure to protect Americans’ sensitive information.”

In addition to this committee, Mace was assigned to serve on the Armed Services Committee.

