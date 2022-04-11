COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Governor Henry McMaster has raised more money than any other candidate running for South Carolina Governor so far in the 2022 election cycle.

McMaster’s campaign announced Monday he had reached “a major fundraising milestone” in his bid for a second full term.

Reports from the State Ethics Commission show that McMaster raised $607,429 in the first quarter of 2022, bringing his election cycle total to more than $5 million.

“The campaign’s growing war chest and massive grassroots support will drive a successful McMaster-Evette re-election campaign, and it will help conservative Republican leaders up and down the ballot in November,” McMaster-Evette campaign manager Mark Knoop said, adding that he is “leading by a substantial margin.”

McMaster is one of twelve candidates seeking the Governor’s seat in November. He faces two challengers in the Republican primary: Harrison Musselwhite and Mindy Steele.

There are five candidates vying for the Democratic nomination, among them former SC-01 representative Joe Cunningham.

Cunningham, who lost his U.S. House Seat to Republican Nancy Mace in 2018, announced on Thursday that his campaign raised $403,625 in the first quarter of 2022, totaling $1.7 million in the cycle.

“Incredibly grateful for the support our campaign has received in 2022,” he tweeted. “This campaign is built to win and I’m ready to bring SC out of the past and lead us into the future.”

State Senator Mia McLeod, another Democrat on the ballot, has not yet reported her 2022 first-quarter fundraising to the State Ethics Commission but ended 2021 with $358,979.

Calvin CJ Mack McMillian, Carlton Boyd, and William H. Williams are also running as Democrats. Jokie Beckett Jr. and Michael Copland are running as Independents, Gary Votour is running as a Labor party candidate, and Bruce Reeves is running as a Libertarian.

The South Carolina primary is June 14, with a run-off to be held on June 28 if necessary.