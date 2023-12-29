NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (WCBD)- Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said that she would pardon former President Donald Trump if he was convicted and she won the White House in 2024.

A 9-year-old boy posed the question to Haley during a town hall in New Hampshire on Thursday morning, according to NBC News.

“I would pardon Trump,” Haley responded, arguing that it would “not be in the best interest of the country” for him to be in prison, if he were found guilty.

“A leader needs to think about what’s in the best interest of the country,” she added. “What’s in the best interest of the country is not to have an 80-year-old man sitting in jail that continues to divide our country.”

She added that it would be in the country’s best interest to pardon Trump “so that we can move on as a country and no longer talk about him.”

The former South Carolina governor said in June that she would be inclined to pardon Trump if he is convicted, despite criticizing him for being “reckless with our national security” if the allegations are true.

Trump is facing a total of 91 charges across four criminal cases, including two federal indictments brought against him for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and for mishandling classified documents. He is also facing RICO charges in Georgia related to efforts to overturn the 2020 results in that state, as well as charges in a New York case in which prosecutors allege he falsified business records as part of a scheme to pay hush money to an adult film star.

Trump, however, still holds a commanding lead over his rivals in the GOP primary race. According to FiveThirtyEight’s average of national Republican primary polls, Trump leads with 61.2 percent as of Dec. 29. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Haley are virtually tied for second place with 11.7 percent and 11 percent, respectively.

As for the other candidates in the race, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has repeatedly promised that would pardon Trump “on day one.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he does not think it would be good for the country to “have an almost 80-year-old former president go to prison,” but stopped short of saying whether he would actually issue a pardon.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie in June ruled out issuing a pardon, if elected president, to Trump, saying “to get a pardon, you have to also accept responsibility for what you did…I doubt very highly that Donald Trump would ever do that.”