NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Attorney General Letitia James said she will be making a “major announcement” Wednesday morning.

Although the politician did not provide details about the briefing, James’ office has been investigating former President Donald Trump’s business dealings in New York.

The long-running civil probe involves allegations that Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, misstated the value of prized assets like golf courses and skyscrapers, misleading lenders and tax authorities. Last month, Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to answer questions during his deposition.

In May, James’ office said that it was nearing the end of its probe and that investigators had amassed substantial evidence that could support legal action against Trump, his company, or both. The Republican’s deposition was one of the few remaining missing pieces, the attorney general’s office said.

