WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD)- A bill introduced in the U.S. House last week would designate executions for women having abortions as cruel and unusual punishment.

The Women’s Healthcare Anti-Death Penalty Construction Act — filed by Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) — would create a constitutional rule for federal courts to apply in cases related to abortion and the death penalty.

“It is part of the right against cruel and unusual punishment, as well as a manifest miscarriage of justice, to put a provider or receiver of abortion to death. Such right is clearly established at law, and any person who receives such a sentence in such cases has a federal constitutional tort against state officials and a right to habeas corpus,” H.R. 2430 reads in part.

The Eighth Amendment to the Constitution protects against “cruel and unusual punishment” by the government, which Mace believes applies to abortion-related executions.

“Executing a woman who chooses not to carry her rapist’s child to term is the very definition of cruel and unusual punishment,” Rep. Mace said. “Life is sacred and should be valued. Executing women goes directly against that belief. We should, for the American people, reject extremism on both sides of the aisle.”

Mace said the legislation would give civil recourse to people who receive a capital punishment sentence.

The legislation comes in response to pushes in several GOP-controlled state legislatures, including South Carolina, to classify abortion as homicide and make it punishable by the death penalty.

While South Carolina has not taken action on the measure yet, it highlights efforts nationwide to further restrict abortion access.