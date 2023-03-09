WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD)- Congresswoman Nancy Mace (SC-01) on Monday introduced legislation that would help women get easier access to over-the-counter contraceptives.

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, Mace has pushed for legislation that protects and expands access to contraceptives.

While voting for the Right to Contraception Act last year, she wore a blazer with “My state is banning exceptions. Protect contraception.” scrawled across the back in reference to South Carolina’s Fetal Heartbeat Law which bans abortions after six weeks in most cases.

“In South Carolina, we have areas where there isn’t a single OB-GYN doctor as far as the eye can see,” Rep. Mace said. “And post-Roe, if we want to get serious about reducing the number of unwanted pregnancies in our country, we need to get serious about increasing the number of contraceptives available to women.”

In the United States, patients are still required to have a prescription to get birth control pills and other hormonal contraceptives.

The Greater Access to Contraceptive Options Act would urge the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to give priority review for applications of self-administered contraceptives including birth control pills, patches, vaginal rings, and injections or shots.

The bill would also waive FDA application fees, a piece of red tape that the congresswoman said creates a roadblock to widespread availability.

She also said it altering the “lengthy and costly” FDA approval process would incentivize prospective applicants and make the use of over-the-counter contraceptives “more efficient, more affordable, and safe.”

“It’s just common sense,” she explained.

According to researchers, over-the-counter birth control pills are already available in more than 100 countries.

Supporters contend that the bill would reduce barriers to birth control access while also ensuring government regulations are appropriately followed.

“The R Street Institute has long been a champion of the free-market approach to contraceptive access,” Senior Federal Affairs Manager at the R Street Institute Anthony Lamorena said. “The Greater Access to Contraceptive Options Act is a groundbreaking piece of legislation that will remove some of the onerous barriers to contraception for women across the country by allowing various birth control methods to be provided over the counter.”