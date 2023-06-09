WASHINGTON (WCBD) — South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace is reacting to former President Trump being indicted on Thursday by a federal grand jury.

Rep. Mace is also a member of the House Oversight Committee. She said the announcement of Trump’s indictment came the same day that the committee would hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress over the refusal to comply with a subpoena issued by the committee.

Rep. Mace said on Thursday those documents were released to the committee.

“It’s no surprise that he got indicted on the same day that the House Oversight Committee got access to documents showing a bribery scheme with the President of the United States,” she said. “It’s sort of stunning from that perspective when you think about the weaponization of the federal government or the weaponization of the Executive branch to try and take out the current president’s number one political opponent for 2024.”

The grand jury indicted the former president on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Mar-A-Lago estate.

Trump now faces seven federal counts as the result of a months-long investigation by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Rep. Mace pointed out that similar investigations have also been launched into how President Biden handled classified documents.

“I want to be really clear here – I’ve had my ups and downs with Donald Trump we have not always seen eye to eye,” she said. “I just want everyone to be treated by the same legal standards — it feels like Hilary Clinton and Joe Biden are treated in a different standard than Donald Trump and I think most people are going to agree with that.”

Special Counsel Jack Smith spoke during a news conference on Friday about the indictment.

“We have one set of laws in this country, and they apply to everyone,” he said.

The former president has been summoned to appear at the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday.