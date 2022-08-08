SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Republican leaders from across the Palmetto State will gather on August 27th for the second annual “Faith, Family, & Freedom Dinner” hosted by the Dorchester County Republican Party.

Trump-backed nominee for South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District, Russell Fry, will deliver the keynote address at what officials call the “largest gathering of Republicans in the Lowcountry.”

“The Dorchester County Republican Party is honored to welcome State Representative Russell Fry as our keynote speaker this year,” Chairman Steven Wright said.

Fry, who currently represents District 106 in the State House, defeated five-term incumbent congressman Tom Rice in the June 14 primary. Dorchester GOP officials said his speech will focus on the priorities of a Republican majority in the U.S. House.

“Representative Fry united Conservative Republicans around his positive vision for the future of our country in that campaign and was key to a resounding victory that sent shockwaves across the country,” Wright said.

Other state politicians will also be in attendance including Governor Henry McMaster, State Superintendent of Education nominee Ellen Weaver, 6th Congressional District nominee Duke Buckner, and SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick.

The dinner will be held at 6 p.m. on August 27 at Bud Knights Party Barn in Summerville.

Tickets are available for purchase on the Dorchester GOP website.