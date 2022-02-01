SC House Democrats urge passage of Clementa Pinckney Hate Crime Bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Democratic members of the South Carolina House are urging their Senate colleagues to move forward on hate crime legislation.

South Carolina is one of only two states without a specific hate crime law.

“We can’t wait on Washington,” Representative Gaillard (D-Charleston) said. “We’re here to take care of our state among ourselves.”

House Bill 3620 creates penalty enhancements for specific crimes committed against a victim who was intentionally selected for their race, color, sex, gender, national origin, sexual orientation, or physical or mental disability.

It was passed by the House in 2021 and currently sits in the Senate where it has yet to be debated.

Department of Justice data shows that hate crimes in South Carolina nearly doubled from 2019 to 2020 with reported incidents rising from 68 in 2019 to 110 in 2020.

“Hate crime laws are a way for society to recognize that these crimes strike special fear in the victimized group, can fragment communities, and tear at the very fabric of our democratic way of life,” Representative Beth Bernstein (D-Richland) said. “That is why it is so important for the state of South Carolina to send a message that our state rejects bias motivated violence and we welcome all.”

During the press conference, lawmakers were joined by members of the South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus and the Alliance for Full Acceptance, an LGBTQIA+ advocacy group.

“The passage of this bill sends a message to those who would commit terrible violence motivated by hatred of a victim’s race that they will be held accountable and bear the full weight of the law,” Chairwoman of the Black Caucus Patricia Henegan said.

The “Clementa Pinckney Hate Crime Law” is named after the late state senator and pastor who was killed along with eight other people during the Charleston Church Shooting when a white supremacist entered Mother Emanuel during bible study and opened fire.

Gaillard and Bernstein encouraged the public to reach out to their state senator and urge them to get involved in passing the law.

“This bill is about ‘We the People'” Gaillard said. “This is a movement for the people of South Carolina.”