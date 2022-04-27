COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- As South Carolina House lawmakers were debating an abortion bill on the floor Wednesday, one lawmaker filed a bill to prohibit male legislature members from introducing such legislation.

The “Empower Women’s Reproductive Rights Act,” filed by Rep. JA Moore (R-Berkeley), would bar male lawmakers from introducing legislation or amending state law related to women’s reproductive rights.

“The obsession with controlling women’s reproductive rights at the State House year after year is appalling,” Moore said. “I’m introducing this legislation because men should not make decisions about women’s bodies, and we need to stop wasting valuable time on this issue.”

The move came as House members were debating H.4568, a bill that would require doctors to inform patients receiving drug-induced abortions about a controversial ‘abortion reversal’ procedure.

The measure would also require physicians to issue a written statement to pregnant patients receiving the two-dose drug saying that abortion could be ‘reversed’ after the first pill.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has called these procedures “unfounded” and “unethical.”