CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina lawmakers took to social media in the hours after news broke about former President Donald Trump being indicted by a New York Grand Jury on charges connected to hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Governor Henry McMaster (R) said he saw nothing reasonable, honorable, legal, or ethical about what Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg had done. He went on to say “I am afraid we have not seen this type of reckless behavior by a prosecutor since that disgraced North Carolina district attorney was disbarred for trying to prosecute the Duke lacrosse team.”

Former South Carolina Governor and Trump’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley (R), said “this is more about revenge than it is about justice.” Haley previously announced her intention to seek the Republican nomination for president, potentially pitting her against her former boss.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R) released a statement reading in part “this is a shocking and dangerous day for the Rule of Law in America. This is one of the most irresponsible decisions in American history by any prosecutor.” Graham also predicted that Trump will “win in court and win at the ballot box.”

Representative Jim Clyburn (D) released a statement reading in part ““Today is a solemn day for our nation. The indictment of a former president, someone who should act in accordance with the highest of standards.” He went on to say “Donald Trump will be afforded due process just like any other individual in this great nation, and I trust that the outcome of this case will be unaffected by the defendant’s previous high position. The eyes of the world are watching.”

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.