WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Thursday released funding requests for the Fiscal Year 2024 Commerce, Justice and Science Appropriations bill.

Graham requested $1.325 million for projects at the College of Charleston’s Marine Resource Center.

Located on James Island, The Grice Marine Lab “supports teaching and research in evolutionary biology, marine biogeography, cellular and molecular biology, benthic ecology, immunology, microbial ecology, phytoplankton ecology, environmental physiology, fish systematics, and invertebrate zoology and other marine sciences.”

Graham also requested $4.5 million for semiconductor manufacturing at the University of South Carolina.

In addition, Graham asked for $4.2 million to support law enforcement across the state, including through “new vehicles, information sharing, and upgraded 911 technology.”