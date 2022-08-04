WASHINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) applauded House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent trip to Taiwan in a tweet on Wednesday, before stating that “I was hard on China before it was cool.”

Graham attached a Fox News article to his tweet, which references an identical statement and calls Pelosi’s move a “pivot.”

“We can’t let China tell us where to go and what to do,” he said in a tweet earlier in the day, sharing the same article. “So, the idea of Speaker Pelosi going to visit Taiwan is a good thing, in my view, because the Chinese Communist Party is no friend of freedom or democracy.”

Upon Pelosi’s arrival on Tuesday, he tweeted that the visit “is not a change in U.S. policy — it is reinforcing the long-standing relationship between the democracy of Taiwan and the United States,” continuing on to add that the country could improve its relationship with China only after the Chinese Communist Party changes “its provocative behavior towards the region and the world.”