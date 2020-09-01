Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Back 2 School
Crime News
Arts and Culture
Lowcountry Beaches
Top Stories
NYC delays start of school year to allow more prep time
2 pythons weighing 100 pounds collapse ceiling in Australia
NCFD responding to fire at apartment complex off Fairwind Drive
Video
Rapper named in lawsuit over deadly South Carolina nightclub shooting
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Stay at Home STEM
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Weather Blog
Hurricane Ready Guide
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Blitz On 2
Local Sports
National Sports
Japan 2020
Backyard Sports
Investigators
Features
Destination Vacation
Clear the Shelters
2 Your Health
Newsfeed Now
Way Back Wednesday
Cool School
2 Your Roots
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Pollen Count
Pollen Count
Pollen Count
DOWNLOAD THE APP!
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
Verizon hiring nearly 1,000 work-from-home positions
Video
Watch Live
Radar
Gov. McMaster expected to issue new guidance on visitation to nursing homes, assisted living facilities
Video
Sullivan’s Seafood Restaurant closing permanently after 32 years of service
Columbia PD fires officer caught on camera using racial slur
Video
Protecting your property from falling trees this hurricane season
Video
Nativo