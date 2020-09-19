Jimmy Carter: Ginsburg a ‘beacon of justice’ in long career

FILE – In this Sept. 26, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves the stage after speaking to first-year students at Georgetown Law in Washington. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter says he and his wife Rosalynn are saddened by the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Carter said in a statement Friday that he was proud to have appointed Ginsburg to the U.S. Court of Appeals in 1980, years before her 1993 selection for the nation’s highest court by another Democratic president, Bill Clinton.

Carter called Ginsburg a “staunch advocate for gender equality” and “a beacon for justice” during a long and remarkable career.

The court said Ginsburg died Friday at her Washington, D.C., home of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was 87.