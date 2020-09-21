Lindsey Graham, Nancy Mace remember legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry leaders are remembering the life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg’s work on the Supreme Court for more than a quarter-century paved the way for women across the country.

South Carolina State Representative Nancy Mace says she wouldn’t be where she is now without the decisions made by the woman affectionately known as the “Notorious RBG.”

Mace, was among the first women to attend The Citadel, something Mace credits a ruling by Ginsburg on the Virginia Military Institute in 1996 for her being able to attend the military college.

“Had that majority opinion not come down when it came down, I would’ve never had the opportunity to attend and subsequently graduate from The Citadel and The Citadel experience changed my life,” says Representative Mace.

Ginsberg was appointed to the United States Supreme Court by then President Bill Clinton in 1993 and is known for her work to advance women’s rights. Representative Mace says Ginsberg provided women across the country with new opportunities

“Afforded me the opportunity to prove to myself that I could go somewhere and be challenged, that I could face obstacles and adversity like any other and that I wouldn’t quit,” says Representative Mace. “Had she not written that majority opinion, I don’t know where I would be today.”

Representative Mace isn’t the only South Carolina leader to remember Ginsberg. U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham remembered the justice who sat on the bench for almost three decades.

“Justice Ginsberg is one of the most accomplished women to ever serve on the court, was a trailblazer and her passing should be mourned and her life should be celebrated,” says Senator Graham.

A question on the mind of many, who and when will a replacement be nominated. Graham says discussions are already in the works.

“I will be leading the charge to make sure that President Trump’s nominee has a hearing, goes to the floor of the United States Senate for a vote because that is my job,” says Graham.

For Representative Mace, Ginsberg was a women’s rights champion who she will always remember for changing her life.

“I think she is a remarkable human being and that one decision literally saved my life,” says Mace.

Ginsburg passed away last week at the age of 87 surrounded by loved ones at her Washington, D.C. home.