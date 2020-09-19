SLIDESHOW: Mourners gather outside Supreme Court to honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

WASHINGTON (WCBD/AP) – Mourners gather at the steps in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was announced Friday night.
Justice Ginsburg passed away at the age of 87 following a battle with metastatic pancreatic cancer.
Ginsburg announced in July that she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment for lesions on her liver, the latest of her several battles with cancer.
She spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing and became something of a rock star to her admirers. Young women especially seemed to embrace the court’s Jewish grandmother, affectionately calling her the Notorious RBG, for her defense of the rights of women and minorities, and the strength and resilience she displayed in the face of personal loss and health crises.
Those health issues included five bouts with cancer beginning in 1999, falls that resulted in broken ribs, insertion of a stent to clear a blocked artery and assorted other hospitalizations after she turned 75.