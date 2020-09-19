SLIDESHOW: Mourners gather outside Supreme Court to honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 18: People gather to mourn the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the steps in front of the Supreme Court on September 18, 2020 in Washington, DC. Ginsburg has died at age 87 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 18: The national flag is flown at half staff as people gather to mourn the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the steps in front of the Supreme Court on September 18, 2020 in Washington, DC. Ginsburg has died at age 87 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

People lay flowers and light candies outside the Supreme Court Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Washington, after the Supreme Court announced that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A man kneels in front of a memorial of candles and flowers outside the Supreme Court Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Washington, after the Supreme Court announced that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A man touches the door of the Supreme Court Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Washington, after the Supreme Court announced that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (WCBD/AP) – Mourners gather at the steps in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was announced Friday night.

Justice Ginsburg passed away at the age of 87 following a battle with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Ginsburg announced in July that she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment for lesions on her liver, the latest of her several battles with cancer.

She spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing and became something of a rock star to her admirers. Young women especially seemed to embrace the court’s Jewish grandmother, affectionately calling her the Notorious RBG, for her defense of the rights of women and minorities, and the strength and resilience she displayed in the face of personal loss and health crises.

Those health issues included five bouts with cancer beginning in 1999, falls that resulted in broken ribs, insertion of a stent to clear a blocked artery and assorted other hospitalizations after she turned 75.