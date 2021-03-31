2021 Remarkable Women of the Lowcountry

News 2 is recognizing the great contributions women have made to our community. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Our station is highlighting four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for others. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

One woman will be named the Lowcountry’s Woman of the Year and win a $1,000 donation to her charity of choice! It will be announced during a special airing of News 2 Today on Friday, April 2nd. Then, from the more than 100 local winners, one woman will be selected and named Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year!