2021 Remarkable Women of the Lowcountry

News 2 is recognizing the great contributions women have made to our community. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Our station is highlighting four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for others. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

One woman will be named the Lowcountry’s Woman of the Year and win a $1,000 donation to her charity of choice! It will be announced during a special airing of News 2 Today on Friday, April 2nd. Then, from the more than 100 local winners, one woman will be selected and named Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year!

Ragina Scott Saunders

North Charleston

A James Island native is serving up healthy and delicious free food, and a full helping of hope. Read More…

Dr. Romina Ilic

Charleston

Meet a physician who uses her skill and passion to protect and serve her patients every day. Read More…

Pat Walker

North Charleston

Meet a Lowcountry woman working to ensure hundreds of thousands of people don’t have to fear over where their next meal will come from. Read More…

Lt. Col. Pamela Barton

Charleston

